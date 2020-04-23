Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coty were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,968 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

