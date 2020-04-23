Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

