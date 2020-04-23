Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

NGD opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 533,637 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,657 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in New Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

