Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and City Office REIT (OTCMKTS:CIO)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

81.1% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LSL Property Services has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT 1.15% 0.54% 0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LSL Property Services and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.94 $1.80 million $1.17 7.21

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

City Office REIT beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.