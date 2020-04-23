Contrasting EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.57 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -29.29 EMCORE $87.26 million 0.88 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -3.73

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 78.62%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85% EMCORE -35.81% -22.49% -16.20%

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats EMCORE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.