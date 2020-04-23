Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) and The Competition

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 5.60 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.16

Crescent Capital BDC’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.9% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

