Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Update

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 17,091,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Continental Resources stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,231,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 579,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

