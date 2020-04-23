Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

