Comparing Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) & The Competition

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) is one of 610 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -$28.17 million -3.76 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.13 billion $267.74 million 0.60

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6452 17578 34160 1365 2.51

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,381.55% -221.85% -31.42%

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

