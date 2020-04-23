Comparing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 2.83% 8.46% 4.37%

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.22 $11.66 million $0.42 4.76

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 345.95%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 20, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 20 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.