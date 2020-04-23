Comparing Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oritani Financial and Citizens Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76 Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.57 $19.49 million $5.53 9.31

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oritani Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oritani Financial and Citizens Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oritani Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Oritani Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oritani Financial is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Oritani Financial and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26% Citizens Financial Services 27.70% 13.05% 1.34%

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.