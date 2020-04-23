Comparing KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 24.55% 12.72% 0.85% PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.28 billion 1.70 $2.79 billion $3.28 7.03 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.27%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than KBC GRP NV/ADR.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

