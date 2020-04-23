Comparing Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Prosperity Bancshares (NASDAQ:PB)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 26.36% 9.63% 1.49% Prosperity Bancshares 34.66% 8.04% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Prosperity Bancshares 2 3 5 0 2.30

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.19%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $70.93, indicating a potential upside of 46.70%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Prosperity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 1.35 $192.74 million $5.08 4.51 Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 4.79 $332.55 million $5.02 9.63

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Independent Bank Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

