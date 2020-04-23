Comparing Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and Auris Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalvista Pharmaceuticals $16.13 million 12.44 -$20.82 million ($1.38) -8.14 Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A

Auris Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auris Medical has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and Auris Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalvista Pharmaceuticals -263.38% -32.17% -27.42% Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and Auris Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalvista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.94%. Given Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Auris Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals beats Auris Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

