Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 3,259,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 57.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 139,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 123,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.86. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.