Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of Commscope worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.