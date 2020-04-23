Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €3.00 by Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €3.00 ($3.49) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €3.09 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €3.47 and a 200 day moving average of €4.98.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

