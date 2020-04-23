Co-Diagnostics (CODX) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
This is a summary of current ratings for Co-Diagnostics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|1168
|3745
|6186
|357
|2.50
Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 77.58%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics
|-2,881.40%
|-160.48%
|-141.88%
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|-774.45%
|-98.48%
|-23.40%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics
|$220,000.00
|-$6.20 million
|-37.17
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$147.92 million
|-53.59
Co-Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Co-Diagnostics rivals beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 11 factors compared.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
