CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $58.31, 973,454 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,575,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.