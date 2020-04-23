CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.