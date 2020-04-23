Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

CLVS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

