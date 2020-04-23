Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.01). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,385.27 ($18.22).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,371.38. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 885 shares of company stock worth $1,037,801.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

