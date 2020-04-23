ClearPoll (POLL) Price Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $39,602.70 and $10.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

