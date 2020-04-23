CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSK opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

