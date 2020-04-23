Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIVB opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

