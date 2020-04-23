Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.98.

C opened at $42.24 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

