Citigroup Lowers SDL (LON:SDL) Price Target to GBX 495

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 495 ($6.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
SDL opened at GBX 477 ($6.27) on Tuesday. SDL has a one year low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $434.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About SDL
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
