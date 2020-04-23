Citigroup Lowers SDL (LON:SDL) Price Target to GBX 495

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 495 ($6.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SDL opened at GBX 477 ($6.27) on Tuesday. SDL has a one year low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $434.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

