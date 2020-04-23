Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $131,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE C opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

