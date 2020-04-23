Citigroup Cuts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 410

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 522 ($6.87).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 402.55 ($5.30) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.35%.

In other news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last 90 days.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

