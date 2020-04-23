Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,558.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS stock opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

