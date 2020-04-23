CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 40,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,754,460.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 41,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,297.50.

On Thursday, April 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,012.00.

On Monday, March 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 54,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$966.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$989.00.

On Monday, March 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$735.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 57,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$29,325.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

