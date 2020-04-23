Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,129,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

