Chipotle Mexican Grill Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 666% compared to the typical volume of 2,455 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.06.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $680.45 and a 200-day moving average of $793.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

