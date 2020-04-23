Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $882.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $680.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.12.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

