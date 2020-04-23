Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $860.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $841.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $837.12.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $882.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $680.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $793.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,294.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.