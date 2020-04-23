China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Down 1.5%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, 512,366 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 254,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

