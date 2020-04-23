Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.