Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1,701,290 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.19%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

