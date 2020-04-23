ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

