CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPYYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

