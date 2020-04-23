Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.77) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of $233.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.13.

In other news, insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

