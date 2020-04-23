Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cedar Fair news, CAO David R. Hoffman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Also, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

