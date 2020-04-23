Carnival (LON:CCL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,430 ($31.97).

Shares of LON CCL opened at GBX 847.74 ($11.15) on Tuesday. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 606.40 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,175 ($54.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,720.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

