CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. CARLSBERG AS/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

