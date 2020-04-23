Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$328.17.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$320.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$303.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$319.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$365.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

