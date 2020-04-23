Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

CP stock opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.