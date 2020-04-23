Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$115.15.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$109.08 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

In other news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

