Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

