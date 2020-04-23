Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 1,351,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $926.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

