Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGEN. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.76.

SGEN opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $145.91.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.